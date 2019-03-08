Developers 'strongly encouraged' to liaise with community before any fresh bid for Orwell Green homes

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN Gladman

Developers behind controversial plans withdrawn last month to build 2,700 homes on the outskirts of Ipswich, have been urged to consult with the public on any future bids.

Gladman and the Orwell Settlement Trustees had lodged an application for a new Orwell Green Garden Village on land beside the Seven Hills junction of the A14 and A12.

The proposals aimed to develop land which was not in the council's local plan, and gained strong opposition from locals.

East Suffolk Council had been putting together a report advising refusal of the application, before the developers opted to withdraw the proposal.

In a report published ahead of next week's planning committee meeting, where it was due to be discussed, the council said: "Following the withdrawal of this application, the applicants have a one year period from the date of submission to make a new submission (of the same description and site area) without having to pay another planning application fee.

"If they choose to take advantage of that opportunity they have been strongly encouraged to undertake public and consultee engagement and involve the local planning authority in a pre-application process."

The report added: "Based on its policy position and wider shortfalls of the submission, it was not functionally or lawfully appropriate for officers to provide support for this development."

It is not yet clear whether a fresh bid will be drawn up or revised proposals submitted.

In its original application, Gladman said: "This proposal for a new garden village in East Suffolk is an effective way to deliver housing within an appropriate time frame and with a critical mass that will facilitate the delivery of infrastructure such as schools, health centres and transport improvements to the benefit of new and existing communities."

But the plans received objections from 112 members of the public, six parish and town councils, Suffolk County Council Highways, Highways England, Ipswich Borough Council, Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils and the Woodbridge Society.

Martlesham county councillor Patricia O'Brien said she did not want to see it come back again in a different form.