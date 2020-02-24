E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Application for council's own sign submitted in error

PUBLISHED: 15:45 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 24 February 2020

East Suffolk Council plan to place a new sign on the Marina Centre in Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

East Suffolk Council plan to place a new sign on the Marina Centre in Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Red-faced council bosses have withdrawn proposals for a new sign that had been submitted to their own planning department by mistake.

East Suffolk Council is planning to install a sign featuring their logo on the front of the Marina Customer Services Centre in Lowestoft.

You may also want to watch:

However, the planning application for the sign was withdrawn shortly after submission to the planning authority - the council itself.

A spokesman for East Suffolk said: "It was withdrawn because the proposed signage does not require planning permission, only advertisement consent.

"The advertisement consent application is still live so will go to planning committee in due course."

Most Read

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

North Stander: The one criticial weakness which could end up costing Town this season

Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was reopened at 4am today. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

North Stander: The one criticial weakness which could end up costing Town this season

Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was reopened at 4am today. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cambridge line cleared after broken down train rescued

The train was stuck at Bury St Edmunds due to an engine problem. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was reopened at 4am today. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Application for council’s own sign submitted in error

East Suffolk Council plan to place a new sign on the Marina Centre in Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Haulage boss’s anger at freight firm closure

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS
Drive 24