Application for council's own sign submitted in error

East Suffolk Council plan to place a new sign on the Marina Centre in Lowestoft

Red-faced council bosses have withdrawn proposals for a new sign that had been submitted to their own planning department by mistake.

East Suffolk Council is planning to install a sign featuring their logo on the front of the Marina Customer Services Centre in Lowestoft.

However, the planning application for the sign was withdrawn shortly after submission to the planning authority - the council itself.

A spokesman for East Suffolk said: "It was withdrawn because the proposed signage does not require planning permission, only advertisement consent.

"The advertisement consent application is still live so will go to planning committee in due course."