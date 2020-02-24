Application for council's own sign submitted in error
PUBLISHED: 15:45 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 24 February 2020
Archant
Red-faced council bosses have withdrawn proposals for a new sign that had been submitted to their own planning department by mistake.
East Suffolk Council is planning to install a sign featuring their logo on the front of the Marina Customer Services Centre in Lowestoft.
You may also want to watch:
However, the planning application for the sign was withdrawn shortly after submission to the planning authority - the council itself.
A spokesman for East Suffolk said: "It was withdrawn because the proposed signage does not require planning permission, only advertisement consent.
"The advertisement consent application is still live so will go to planning committee in due course."