‘We are seeing people getting nervous’ - calls for public to seek help with lockdown finance concerns
PUBLISHED: 15:16 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 24 June 2020
Calls have been made for concerned residents to seek help with their lockdown finance worries.
East Suffolk Council and East Suffolk’s Citizens Advice services (CAs) have joined forces and launched a new campaign, titled ‘Money Matters – Managing Debt Together” to encourage people to talk about their monetary worries during the pandemic.
The team can talk about any financial issues people may have and explain the options and solutions available to address the issue.
Chiara Saunders, chief officer at Leiston, Saxmundham & District Citizens Advice said: “The important thing is encouraging people to get advice.
Over the course of lockdown Mrs Saunders said the service had seen the nature of people’s concerns change.
From questions about furloughing to worries about debt and benefits.
The lifting of restrictions has changed things yet again with many people now concerned about being made redundant and the implications that would have.
“We are seeing people getting nervous now,” said Mrs Saunders.
“But it is always changing. It’s a confusing time for everybody.
“What we can offer is advice. A problem shared is a problem halved.”
Councillor Letitia Smith said: “If you’re worried about money, it is important to know that you are not alone.
“Free support is available in East Suffolk, and we urge people to talk to us about any financial worries they may have, whether big or small.
“No one will judge you for any decisions that you have made that have led to money problems.
“Our Citizens Advice are here to help and suggest ways to deal with debt and offer advice on ways to manage your money.”
