Revealed - How many of East Suffolk's 743 fly-tippers in just SIX MONTHS were fined?

Fears have been raised that litterbugs are getting away with fly-tipping in East Suffolk, with just two people fined despite 750 reports in six months.

Figures published ahead of East Suffolk Council's Cabinet showed there were 363 reports of fly-tipping reported over the summer and a further 380 in the first quarter of this financial year - a total of 743.

It means in East Suffolk alone there are an average of 120 reports received a month - or around four per day.

But despite the stark figures, just 80 of the 363 reports between July and the end of September had any kind of evidence and just one fixed penalty notice served. Only one fixed penalty notice was issued for the 380 reported between April and the end of June.

Environment chiefs said they were doing everything they could do bring those responsible to justice.

Conservative cabinet member for the environment, James Mallinder, said: "Fly-tipping is unpleasant, unnecessary, unsightly and a real concern as removing the waste is costly to the taxpayer.

"We will always remove reported fly-tipping waste from public land and work with landowners to remove waste from private land, however, we would much prefer that waste wasn't illegally dumped in the first place.

"Some of the most effective ways to reduce fly-tipping is for households to reuse products where possible and dispose of waste responsibly, including carrying out basic checks before allowing someone to take rubbish away from your home.

"This should include details of the identity of the person removing the waste and the vehicle used, as well as checking that the person is an authorised waste carrier.

"Failure to do so can unfortunately result in prosecution, as we check all fly-tipping and do everything we can to identify, and prosecute, those responsible."

According to the council's report, environmental health teams were now working with private sector housing teams to monitor large accumulations of waste, while further support was being offered to businesses in Lowestoft to identify those responsible there.

Graham Elliott, East Suffolk Green group leader said: "Fly tipping is a big concern for many people in East Suffolk.

"The 363 fly tipping instances in three months shows the scale of the problem although many instances go unreported.

"Norse do a good job collecting reported fly tipped waste but will only respond if it is reported.

"It is disappointing that there has only been one fixed penalty notice served for fly-tipping, although I am assured that every instance is looked at for evidence. It may be that temporary CCTV could be used at hot spots.

"I urge people to report fly-tipping so that the full scale of the problem can be realised and so that the rubbish can be removed as soon as possible.

"It certainly doesn't help that local waste sites have closed or have been replaced with sites that require payment."

To report fly-tipping to the council visit the website here or call 0300 790 0509.