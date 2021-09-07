What you can and can't put in your garden waste bins in East Suffolk
New changes to garden waste collection in East Suffolk has left some residents confused as to what they can and cannot put in their bins.
The changes came into place on Wednesday, September 1, and mean residents will no longer be able to put food waste into their garden waste bins.
The council has threatened that if people break these new rules their brown or green bins will not be emptied due to the contamination.
All food waste must go in the black bin.
A council spokesman said: "Processing food and garden waste together is an expensive process, and this change will not only cut down on the high cost of processing the fractionally small food waste part of this stream, but it will also align the area with the rest of the district where food waste is already being collected via the general waste bin.
"We are working with the government and other districts to find a way to collect food waste more efficiently."
The council is also asking residents to think proactively about reducing the amount of food waste they generate.
What you can put in your garden waste bin:
- Grass, leaves and weeds
- Flowers and plants
- Hedge clippings
- Branches less than 6cm thick
- Pruning's and twigs
- Windfall fruits
- Hay/straw (bedding for non-meat eating animals such as rabbits)
- Vegetable waste from the garden, such as uncooked seeds and skins (no cooked food waste)
What you can't put in your garden waste bin:
- Carboard egg boxes
- Soiled paper, such as kitchen towel and takeaway pizza boxes
- Clean paper and card
- Sawdust
- Untreated wood chippings
- Food or kitchen waste
- Soil
- Cat or dog faeces
- Vacuum dust or fire cinders
- Oil, stones or rubble
- Wood that has been treated or painted
- Plastic flower pots
- Shredded paper
- Invasive weeds, such as Common Ragwort or Japanese Knotweed