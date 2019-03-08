Live

GCSE results day 2019: Live updates from East Suffolk

Holly Wade and Olivia Stringer celebrated their GCSE results at Stowupland High School last summer. Picture: ALISTAIR DICK Archant

Thousands of students across the country will today receive their long-awaited GCSE results - but how did the schools and colleges in East Suffolk perform?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stay with us for live updates throughout the day - and make sure to send us your children's success stories here.















