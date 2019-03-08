Live
Stay with us for live updates throughout the day - and make sure to send us your children's success stories here.
GCSE results day 2019: Live updates from East Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 07:55 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:55 22 August 2019
Archant
Thousands of students across the country will today receive their long-awaited GCSE results - but how did the schools and colleges in East Suffolk perform?
Stay with us for live updates throughout the day - and make sure to send us your children's success stories here.