Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Village hall refurbishment has ‘changed the consciousness’ of Dennington

PUBLISHED: 05:30 23 February 2019

The hall has a new floor and ceiling Picture: JAMES MABERLY

The hall has a new floor and ceiling Picture: JAMES MABERLY

Archant

After seven years of planning and hard work, residents in an east Suffolk village are celebrating the successful renovation of their village hall.

The car park has undergone major changes Picture: JAMES MABERLYThe car park has undergone major changes Picture: JAMES MABERLY

Villagers spent four years accumulating the necessary funds to completely transform Dennington Village Hall, near Framlingham.

It has cost £270,000, to carry out the changes at the hall. Of this money, £148,000 came from the Community Fund funding, £11,000 came from the donations of villagers and the rest of the money came from a number of funding applications prepared by the project’s team.

Among the changes to the new hall are a hung ceiling, lighting system and a new floor covering.

Many of the changes came as a result of a survey sent out to the village to find out what should be changed.

Extensive work has been carried out on the toilets Picture: JAMES MABERLYExtensive work has been carried out on the toilets Picture: JAMES MABERLY

The survey identified a need to improve the heating and make updates to the ladies toilets.

“It’s fantastic,” said James Maberly, the village hall’s chairman, “it’s been a pretty hard slog to get it where it is.

“It’s completely transformed. Keir Wyatt, who has been in charge of the practical aspects, has done a truly amazing job.”

As well as changes to the hall itself the hall’s bar has also been refurbished.

The toilets have been refurbished Picture: JAMES MABERLYThe toilets have been refurbished Picture: JAMES MABERLY

“From a sports point of view people can sit with a drink and watch the sports so it works as a pavilion,” said Mr Maberly.

For those who had been involved in the project it’s not only the physical changes that have taken place at the hall that are important, it’s the “change of consciousness” that has taken place in Dennington as well.

“It was such a big risk and we have gone on and done it and with it has come a whole new enthusiasm in the village,” said Mr Maberly, “and we have got new clubs in the hall as a consequence.

“The whole thing has created its own energy and a buzz about the place.”

Access to the hall has also been improved Picture: JAMES MABERLYAccess to the hall has also been improved Picture: JAMES MABERLY

There are a few areas still to finish including the purchase of a new cinema and sound system as well as new tables, chairs and blinds but other than that the hall is now complete.

The newly refurbished Dennington Village Hall will be officially opened on March 1 by county councillor Stephen Burroughes, a student from Dennington School and Susan Warren, a resident who helped to open the-then new hall aged 11.

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Most Read

Driver arrested after £10,000 worth of cannabis and axe found in home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mother and daughter lived off party food after switching to Universal Credit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car blocking traffic cleared from City centre road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fighting with my Family premieres to sold-out Norwich audience

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

Oliver Mingay, who grew up in Oulton Broad, was killed by a combination of pneumonia and a drug overdose in his girlfriend’s Lowestoft flat on September 10: Picture: Contributed by Mingay family

Firm takes leap into future with robot strawberry picker

Dr Vishuu Mohan at the University of Essex Picture: VICKY PASSINGHAM

‘If they hide behind that then there’s a problem’ – Lambert tells players his touchline ban is not an excuse for levels to drop

Paul Lambert (centre) trusts assistant Stuart Taylor (left) and first team coach Matt Gill (right) to lead Ipswich Town during his two-game touchline ban. Photo: PA

How could M&S search for new food store affect Ipswich town centre?

A file picture of the Copdock Mill interchange. The Toys R Us store (right) could not be turned into a food store because Tescos Superstore (left) has a covenant preventing other supermarkets on the site. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Travis Perkins site approved for Martlesham Heath

Land off Anson Road and Felixstowe Road where the new Travis Perkins site will go Picture: GOOGLE EARTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists