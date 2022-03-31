News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hundreds of east Suffolk homes without electricity after power cut

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:36 PM March 31, 2022
UK Power Networks apologised for the disruption Picture: ARCHANT

Homes in east Suffolk have been affected by a power cut (file photo)

More than 300 homes in east Suffolk have been left without electricity after a power cut.

The outage is affecting properties in the Saxmundham and Leiston areas, according to UK Power Networks' online tracker.

The supplier said a total of 301 customers have been affected.

The power is expected to be restored between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

A statement on UK Power Networks website said: "We were investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut in the local area."

Suffolk Live News
Saxmundham News

