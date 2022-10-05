More than 300 homes without power in east Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
More than 300 homes have been left without power in east Suffolk.
Homes and businesses in Aldeburgh, Saxmundham and Framlingham are currently without electricity.
According to UK Power Networks, there are 360 homes without power.
A statement on UK Power Network's website reads: "We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.
"We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.
"Engineers in our control room have switched some customers power back on in your area.
"To get everyone’s power back on we may need to attend to investigate and make repairs.
"Rest assured once they arrive, they’ll work as quickly as is safely possible to get your power back on."