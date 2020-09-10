Northern section of East Suffolk line closed for a week at end of October

The East Suffolk rail line will be closed between Saxmundham and Lowestoft for a week at the end of October to allow Network Rail engineers to replace nearly two miles of track at Brampton near Beccles.

Trains will run between Ipswich and Saxmundham with buses for the rest of the journey which will also connect with Darsham, Halesworth, and Beccles stations.

The work will also replace 3500 steel and 700 concrete sleepers.

The level crossing on Station Road in Brampton will also receive an improved deck for road vehicles and new paving, handrails, fencing and signage for pedestrians. Three pedestrian foot crossings near Brampton will also receive new decks and upgrade works to improve the surface for those crossing the railway.

Platform resurfacing works are also planned at Brampton station at the same time.

This work is due to begin on Saturday, October 24, and last until the early hours of Monday, November 2. The Station Road level crossing will be closed from 11pms on October 23 to 5am on November 2. A diversion route will be in place for drivers. There will also be an overnight closure of the Station Road crossing on October 8/9.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia said: “We’re continuing our programme of essential track renewal works to maintain the track and replace worn out sections to improve reliability.

“Closing a line for over a week is always going to be inconvenient for those who wish travel, for which I apologise, but overall, It is less disruptive for passengers to close a line for 10 days rather than closing the railway over many weekends.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We know engineering works are inconvenient for passengers, but this essential work will help improve punctuality and reliability for customers on the East Suffolk line.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding while this work takes place.”

Meanwhile Suffolk County Council has given its backing to Network Rail’s study into improving capacity at Ely station in Cambridge – a major bottleneck on the cross-country route to the midlands and north of England.

With three routes to the north of the station and two to the south, the tracks here are operating at capacity and major changes are needed – so Network Rail is asking the public, business, and local authorities for their views on plans to ease the congestion in what is going to be a very expensive track upgrade.