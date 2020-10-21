E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nine days of rail line closures set to start

PUBLISHED: 05:30 22 October 2020

There will be no trains between Lowestoft and Saxmundham for nine days. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

The East Suffolk Line from Saxmundham to Lowestoft is closed from late on Friday night for nine days until the early hours of Monday, November 2 - to allow Network Rail to do major engineering work.

New track will be laid in the Brampton area, including across the Station Road level crossing. Diversions will be set up for motorists.

Trains will continue to run between Ipswich and Saxmundham, but passengers will have to change to buses to continue their journeys to Halesworth, Beccles and Lowestoft.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia said: “We’re continuing our programme of essential track renewal works to maintain the track and replace worn out sections to improve reliability.

“We have planned for this work to take place over nine days to minimise disruption for passengers.

“A continuous closure will allow us to get the work completed quicker than if we extended the work over many separate weekends.”

