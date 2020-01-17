At last Greater Anglia gets rush-hour trains running on East Suffolk Line

More East Suffolk Line trains were able to run on Friday. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Rail passengers trying to get to work in Ipswich on a rush-hour train on the East Suffolk Line had a slightly easier time on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For the first time this week Greater Anglia was able to run the 7.27am train from Lowestoft - the busiest on the line - after four days of cancellations.

The 6.14am from Lowestoft was cancelled because of a train fault, but that was quickly sorted out and the 6.41am train was able to run as scheduled.

The company is receiving an invitation to attended Suffolk County Council's scrutiny meeting on May 12 to discuss this winter's problems - and cabinet member for transport Andrew Reid said he would be discussing the problems with Greater Anglia managers before then.

He said: "This week has been very difficult for a lot of people. I know because I live near the line and it passes through my division. A lot of people rely on those trains. I will be having a meeting with Greater Anglia and Network Rail to find out what happened and how we can avoid any repeat of this in the future."

You may also want to watch:

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said that its senior managers had regular meetings with council leaders from across the region - and they were under no doubt that the events of the last few weeks were likely to be discussed next time they met.

Meanwhile the company is hoping to attract leisure passengers back to their off-peak trains with a series of low-price tickets that will be available until Easter.

The tickets have to be booked in advance, but can be used on any off-peak trains on the days they are booked - you don't have to commit yourself to returning at a particular time when you book your ticket.

They go on sale from next Tuesday, January 21, and have return tickets from Ipswich to London for £20, and to Norwich or Cambridge for £10. A full range of tickets and prices will be published on Tuesday.

The tickets can be booked between Tuesday and February 9 - and can be booked for trains until April 5. Because of their low prices, passengers cannot get a further discount with railcards when buying these.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia's Commercial, Customer Service and Train Presentation Director, said, "We're giving people more money to spend on having a great time by helping them save money on their train fare."