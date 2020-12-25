Published: 6:00 AM December 25, 2020

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like alongside the existing plants. - Credit: EDF Energy

East Suffolk Council has said it's pleased with the progress made on the plans for Sizewell C but still says it needs more information.

The council was commenting following the latest round of consultation on the project and following Suffolk County Council's comments on the plans last week.

East Suffolk said it welcomed the proposals to move more freight onto sea and rail during construction but raised concerns that there was not enough detail currently available to enable it to properly, and fully, assess the proposals.

In particular, East Suffolk Council had concerns in regards to the noise and vibration impacts arising from overnight rail on the East Suffolk Line. It also said that it could not properly assess the impact of a second beach landing facility without the necessary supporting environmental impact assessment.

The council said it would continue to work with EDF Energy to make sure the right decisions are made with regards to freight deliveries so they do not adversely impact residents living near the East Suffolk Line.

Councillors also welcomed potential proposals for revisions to the design of the SSSI crossing and additional fen meadow habitat in West Suffolk.

Craig Rivett, deputy leader and cabinet member for Economic Development at East Suffolk Council - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Craig Rivett, deputy leader and cabinet member for Economic Development at East Suffolk Council, said: "It is clear that we are now moving closer to a decision in regards of Sizewell C and that EDF have made changes based on the comments they have received from us, and others, to their DCO.

"However, we still require additional detail to fully and properly assess formal changes to the DCO, particularly in relation to noise and vibration from the additional night-time rail proposals, and the impacts of a second beach landing facility on the sensitive coastline of East Suffolk.

"We need to be confident that any proposals are appropriately mitigated and impacts are minimised.

"Our overriding priority is the best possible outcome for the communities of East Suffolk. It is now critical that Sizewell C Co. work with us to resolve both new and existing issues."

A spokesman for EDF said: "We are pleased to note that the council welcomes the changes we put forward during this consultation.

"We will continue to listen to the local community and work hard to ensure Sizewell C delivers a boost to jobs, skills and education whilst respecting the sensitive local environment around us.”

Charles Macdowell, of the B1122 Action Group and Stop Sizewell C, said: “East Suffolk councillors use some reassuring language, and we share their concerns about lack of detail in EDF’s proposals, transport impacts and the fragile coastline.

"However, they seem all too ready to accept that the most serious impacts can be appropriately mitigated, which is clearly not the case, and that Sizewell C is a foregone conclusion, which we cannot agree with. We will continue to campaign to stop Sizewell C."

A spokesman for Together Against Sizewell C said: "TASC are pleased that East Suffolk Council raise concerns about the potential noise and vibration impact of the additional night trains now proposed and the environmental impact of the beach landing facilities."