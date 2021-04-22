News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New survey to look at 'hidden impact of periods'

Katy Sandalls

Published: 1:18 PM April 22, 2021   
feminine hygiene - beauty treatment

A new survey is set to look at how periods impact on people in East Suffolk - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Residents in East Suffolk are invited to have their say on how periods may impact those who experience them in a new survey.

The survey, titled ‘Period Survey - East Suffolk’, has been created by East Suffolk Council to enable the council to gain a better understanding on the hidden impact periods can have.

Nicole Rickard, head of communities, said: “Everyone is affected differently by periods, and some of these impacts can be largely ‘invisible’ to others.

"As well as health issues, they can affect wellbeing in different ways and the ability to function normally in a range of situations and of course, they also come with a financial cost which is a struggle to some people.

“By carrying out this survey, we hope to get a better understanding of the impact periods can have on a local level, so that we can respond by ensuring the right support is in place."

The survey is open until Friday, June 18.

