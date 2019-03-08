Photo competition aims to capture east of county in all its glory

Youngsters enjoying life on Felixstowe beach Picture: MIKE BOWDEN Archant

A popular photo competition celebrating the beauty of East Suffolk is returning for a third year.

Entries for the 2019 East Suffolk Photo Competition are now open and are welcome from anyone living in, working in or visiting the area.

There are no categories this year - instead, entries which showcase the district's most scenic places and highlight what people love best about it are encouraged. Amateurs and professionals of all ages and abilities are invited to send in their work.

To enter, email communications@eastsuffolk.gov.uk or enter via Instagram using #eastsuffolk2019. Entrants may submit up to three photos taken in East Suffolk this year by 11.59pm on November 30. The winners, chosen by a panel of judges, will be announced in December.

For full details, including competition terms and conditions, go to www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/east-suffolk-photo-competition