Plea to avoid littering and keep Suffolk coast ‘beautiful’

Volunteers from Litter-Free Felixstowe clean up the town post-lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Community leaders are urging visitors to east Suffolk’s beaches and beauty spots to avoid ‘unnecessary’ littering over the forthcoming bank holiday weekend.

Bags of rubbish left at the entrance of the footpath that leads to the beach in Cove Hithe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bags of rubbish left at the entrance of the footpath that leads to the beach in Cove Hithe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East Suffolk Council is encouraging people to use the bins provided throughout the district after a surge in cases of littering since the lockdown was eased.

Suffolk’s coastal towns are braced for an influx of visitors this weekend - with the recent wet weather likely to make way for drier and sunnier spells.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “There is no excuse for littering - it is unnecessary, unpleasant and frankly unsightly.

“Like many parts of the country, east Suffolk has seen an increase in littering recently and we are doing all we can, such as installing additional bins and emptying them more frequently, to tackle the issue.

East Suffolk Council's James Mallinder has urged visitors to the coast to be mindful of litter Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL East Suffolk Council's James Mallinder has urged visitors to the coast to be mindful of litter Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

“However, we need residents and visitors to play their part too.”

Residents in east Suffolk towns have witnessed an increase in the amount of waste in the past few months, with takeaway food packaging a common find.

To combat this, East Suffolk Council has installed more litter bins in areas popular with visitors throughout the district and are ensuring they are emptied regularly by contractors.

However, the authority are keen to remind would-be litter louts that “their rubbish is their responsibility” and asked people to keep hold of waste until they either find a bin or arrive home.

People are also being asked to not leave rubbish beside full bins, which East Suffolk said is still littering.

Council bosses are also encouraging residents to sign up for next month’s Great British Beach Clean to tackle the coast’s litter issues.

Mr Mallinder added: “As well as being unsightly, litter is harmful to wildlife and the environment.

“It is also important to remember that litter does not stay where it is dropped. It can easily get into our seas and watercourses, endangering marine life and ultimately ending up in the food chain.

“Small actions make a big difference and if everyone takes responsibility for their own rubbish when out and about, we can all work together to help keep east Suffolk safe and beautiful.”

