Almost 750 homes in east Suffolk without electricity after power cut

The outage has been reported in the Saxmundham area (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Almost 750 homes in and around Saxmundham are without electricity after a power cut was reported.

UK Power Networks, which supplies power to homes and businesses in the East of England, has confirmed the outage was reported shortly after 9am on Sunday.

According to UK Power Networks' online tracker, 745 homes have been affected in Saxmundham, Knodishall and Friston, as well as other villages.

The power is set to be restored between 10.30am and 11.30am.

UK Power Networks said the issue has been caused by a fault on the underground network.

The outage initially affected more than 900 homes, but some have had their power restored since then.