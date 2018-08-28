Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fix to repeated power cuts takes place

PUBLISHED: 15:29 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 31 January 2019

Work has been carried out after a series of power cuts in Hollesley Picture: SIMON PARKER

Work has been carried out after a series of power cuts in Hollesley Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

Overhead line work has been carried out following a series of short, regular power cuts which plagued a village for weeks.

More than 1,300 people in and around the village of Hollesley, near Woodbridge, had faced power cuts several times a week since December 23.

The cuts took place at around the same time every day, between 4pm and 5pm, with many not lasting more than a minute.

The cuts left villagers frustrated, as it caused timers and clocks reset.

Power surges had also caused problems to broadband equipment and damaged electrical goods.

UK Power Networks, which maintains electricity cables across the East of England, said it had been looking at the problem.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “As a result of our monitoring in the Hollesley area we carried out some work on overhead lines and are continuing to monitor the network.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

5 of the best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich - including gluten-free and low MSG

What's your favourite Chinese dish? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax hike prompts call to reform funding formula ‘no one understands’

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has called for the Home Office funding formula to be reformed Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Bohemian Rhapsody, Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman coming to outdoor cinemas

Which outdoor cinema events will you go to? Picture: JULIA CONWAY/FILM ON A FARM

‘I’m going to figure him out, break him down and get him out of there’ - Wardley on O2 clash with Dessaux

Fabio Wardley fights Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena this weekend. Picture: PA SPORT

Car collides with pedestrian crossing close to Ipswich town centre

The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists