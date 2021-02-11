GALLERY: The buildings that 'add character' to east Suffolk

Gallery

Published: 2:40 PM February 11, 2021 Updated: 2:46 PM February 11, 2021

These are the "extremely impressive" east Suffolk buildings which have been recognised by community leaders for their design and character.

The winners of East Suffolk Council's Quality of Place Awards, which recognises the efforts of people in creating high-quality builds, have been announced.

Nacton's Gainsborough House was joint-winner of the Design Award - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Nominations were received last summer and the winners, judged on quality of design and detailing, quality of workmanship, use of materials and sustainability, were chosen last month during a series of Covid-secure visits.

The winners of the competition were announced in a virtual ceremony earlier this week.

The Moot Hall conservation project in Aldeburgh was recognised - Credit: citizenside.com

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: "As always, we received an incredibly high standard of entries with some extremely impressive builds.

You may also want to watch:

"The winning schemes reflect both modern building designs and historic conversions that all add to the character of our district and although more difficult to undertake during these challenging times, we are pleased to have been able to safely continue with these awards for another year."

Cefas in Lowestoft also featured in the awards - Credit: East Suffolk Council

The winners of the Quality of Place Awards are:

Design Award - joint winners

Gainsborough House, Nacton

Pightle House, Ufford

Stanaway Farmhouse in Otley was another building recognised in the awards - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Highly commended

Cefas, Lowestoft

Pightle House was chosen as joint winner of the Design Award - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Building Conservation Award - winner

Wingfield House, Saxmundham

The Landscape Award went to the Wilderness Reserve and Heveningham Estates’ Team at Sibton Park - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Highly commended

Aldeburgh Moot Hall Regeneration Project, Aldeburgh

Stanaway Farmhouse, Otley

Landscape Award - winner

Wilderness Reserve and Heveningham Estates’ Team, Sibton Park

St Michael's Church in Beccles was highly commended in the Community Award category - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Community Award - winner

Westleton Village Hall, Westleton

Highly commended