GALLERY: The buildings that 'add character' to east Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:40 PM February 11, 2021    Updated: 2:46 PM February 11, 2021
Westleton's Village Hall won the Community Award

These are the "extremely impressive" east Suffolk buildings which have been recognised by community leaders for their design and character.

The winners of East Suffolk Council's Quality of Place Awards, which recognises the efforts of people in creating high-quality builds, have been announced.

Nacton's Gainsborough House was joint-winner of the Design Award

Nominations were received last summer and the winners, judged on quality of design and detailing, quality of workmanship, use of materials and sustainability, were chosen last month during a series of Covid-secure visits.

The winners of the competition were announced in a virtual ceremony earlier this week.

The Moot Hall conservation project in Aldeburgh was recognised

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: "As always, we received an incredibly high standard of entries with some extremely impressive builds.

"The winning schemes reflect both modern building designs and historic conversions that all add to the character of our district and although more difficult to undertake during these challenging times, we are pleased to have been able to safely continue with these awards for another year."

Cefas in Lowestoft also featured in the awards

The winners of the Quality of Place Awards are:

Design Award - joint winners

  • Gainsborough House, Nacton
  • Pightle House, Ufford
Stanaway Farmhouse in Otley was another building recognised in the awards

Highly commended

  • Cefas, Lowestoft
Pightle House was chosen as joint winner of the Design Award

Building Conservation Award - winner

  • Wingfield House, Saxmundham
The Landscape Award went to the Wilderness Reserve and Heveningham Estates’ Team at Sibton Park

Highly commended

  • Aldeburgh Moot Hall Regeneration Project, Aldeburgh
  • Stanaway Farmhouse, Otley

Landscape Award - winner

  • Wilderness Reserve and Heveningham Estates’ Team, Sibton Park
St Michael's Church in Beccles was highly commended in the Community Award category

Community Award - winner

  • Westleton Village Hall, Westleton

Highly commended

  • St Michael’s Church, Beccles

