GALLERY: The buildings that 'add character' to east Suffolk
- Credit: East Suffolk Council
These are the "extremely impressive" east Suffolk buildings which have been recognised by community leaders for their design and character.
The winners of East Suffolk Council's Quality of Place Awards, which recognises the efforts of people in creating high-quality builds, have been announced.
Nominations were received last summer and the winners, judged on quality of design and detailing, quality of workmanship, use of materials and sustainability, were chosen last month during a series of Covid-secure visits.
The winners of the competition were announced in a virtual ceremony earlier this week.
David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: "As always, we received an incredibly high standard of entries with some extremely impressive builds.
"The winning schemes reflect both modern building designs and historic conversions that all add to the character of our district and although more difficult to undertake during these challenging times, we are pleased to have been able to safely continue with these awards for another year."
The winners of the Quality of Place Awards are:
Design Award - joint winners
- Gainsborough House, Nacton
- Pightle House, Ufford
Highly commended
- Cefas, Lowestoft
Building Conservation Award - winner
- Wingfield House, Saxmundham
Highly commended
- Aldeburgh Moot Hall Regeneration Project, Aldeburgh
- Stanaway Farmhouse, Otley
Landscape Award - winner
- Wilderness Reserve and Heveningham Estates’ Team, Sibton Park
Community Award - winner
- Westleton Village Hall, Westleton
Highly commended
- St Michael’s Church, Beccles