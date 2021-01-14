Views sought on the use of parks and play areas in east Suffolk

Published: 11:33 AM January 14, 2021

A play area in Bredfield. East Suffolk Council has launched a survey on the use of public spaces - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Community leaders are seeking residents' opinions on the future of "important" public open spaces in east Suffolk.

East Suffolk Council has commissioned consultancy firm Knight, Kavanagh and Page to carry out work on the use of parks, play areas and pitches in the district.

The council has said it also wishes to hear feedback from the community to help leaders identify priorities and allocate resources.

A survey can be filled in by visiting East Suffolk's website.

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk's cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: "We know how important open spaces are to our communities, particularly in these challenging times.

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk's cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism - Credit: East Suffolk Council

"They provide an opportunity for sport and recreation, socialising, tourism and wildlife, making it an important contribution to the health and well-being of our communities, ecosystems and economies.

"However, up-to-date information is needed in order to ensure that there is adequate provision of accessible, high quality open spaces that meet the needs and aspirations of local communities, local people and people who work in or visit the district.

"We want to hear as many views as possible in this consultation which is not just about how we operate and manage our open spaces, but how we plan for the future based on the needs of those who use them."