Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks

Published: 7:00 PM March 23, 2021

Tony Cutt, from Mansfield, is a frequent visitor to the Suffolk coast - Credit: Tony Cutt

A frequent tourist to the east Suffolk coast has warned he may not be able to visit any longer as his motorhome is not allowed in some council car parks.

Tony Cutt, who lives in Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, has been told by East Suffolk Council that several car parks do not permit vehicles taller than 5.5m.

East Suffolk said many council-run parks do not have marked bays big enough for large vehicles, while others have dedicated spots for motorhomes and caravans.

Mr Cutt said he enjoys visiting resorts such as Felixstowe - Credit: Archant

The council also said it is exploring opening more car parks with larger bays throughout the district.

Mr Cutt, 71, previously parked his motorhome in Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Southwold without any issue before the height restrictions were introduced.

You may also want to watch:

But despite the Suffolk coast being one of his "favourite holiday destinations", he has said he may not be able to visit without a guarantee of a parking spot.

Mr Cutt said: "Because my vehicle is large, I do have to double check where I can park. Things can change overnight with motorhomes.

"If I can't park my vehicle, there's no point in coming to the Suffolk coast.

"We have been every year in our motorhome for a few years and parked in the car parks and there has never been any problem.

Aldeburgh is another town frequently visited by the 71-year-old - Credit: Archant

"We always looked forward to going in for a meal in Aldeburgh but local businesses will now not get that trade.

"I cannot help but think the decision needs to be re-thought."

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: "Some council-owned car parks cannot accommodate larger vehicles due to the size of the marked bays.

"However, there are a few designated car parks with parking spaces allocated to motorhomes and caravans.

"We’re also looking into other options of offering parking spaces for larger vehicles and as part of this, we’re currently reviewing a number of unmarked car parks and whether they are suitable for this purpose, depending on any height, weight and/or length restrictions in place.

"Once we have completed this, a full list of car parks in east Suffolk, including those with allocated parking spaces for motorhomes and caravans, will be added to our website."