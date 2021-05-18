New bins that detect when they are full to be trialled in east Suffolk

Published: 11:30 AM May 18, 2021

New high-tech rubbish bins that can detect when they are nearly full of waste are to be trialled in east Suffolk.

Eighteen bins with sensors have been installed across the district as part of East Suffolk Council's pledge to keep the coast as clean and tidy as possible.

The sensors monitor the bin fill levels and will send an alert once a pre-set level has been reached.

This not only allows the council to know when a bin needs to be emptied, but it also reduces wasted trips.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk's cabinet member for the environment, said: "East Suffolk Council is committed to keeping our environment litter-free and this is just another example of our efforts to make East Suffolk a better and more beautiful place to live, work and visit.

"These bin sensors enable our teams to make better decisions on when a bin needs to be emptied, meaning they can reduce unnecessary journeys that have a negative impact on our environment, and improve collection efficiency."