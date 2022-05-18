News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times

River turns white after limestone powder spillage

Dolly Carter

Published: 7:30 AM May 18, 2022
The East Town Park River has turned a milky-white colour.

Haverhill folk noticed the East Town Park River discolouration on Tuesday, May 10. - Credit: Harry Mumford

Investigations have been carried out after a river turn a milky-white in west Suffolk.

Anglian Water found that the Stour Brook river in East Park, Haverhill, became discoloured on Tuesday, May 10, after a spillage of limestone powder at a nearby industrial estate.

The Environment Agency notified Anglian Water.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "Investigations by the company showed a slight increase in ammonia concentrations, which was traced to a surface water outfall near Coupals Close and Victory Row.

"A blocked sewer was also found on Helions Bumpstead Road and cleared.

"Anglian Water also discovered a spillage of limestone powder - the likely cause of the water discolouration - at a nearby industrial estate, which was cleared by the operator.

"Environment Agency officers took water samples from the Stour Brook the following day, which revealed that the impact on the brook was minor, localised and short lived.

"No impact of fish or wildlife was observed."

