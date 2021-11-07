News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
EastEnders stars dine out in Colchester after filming scenes

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:26 PM November 7, 2021
A trio of EastEnders stars were spotted enjoying a meal in Colchester last week

A trio of EastEnders stars were spotted enjoying a meal in Colchester last week - Credit: Bella Pais

Stars from the BBC One soap EastEnders were spotted dining out in a Colchester restaurant after recording scenes nearby. 

Steve McFadden, who plays the iconic Phil Mitchell, Jessie Wallace, who plays Kat Slater and Letitia Dean who plays Sharon Watts were pictured in Bella Pais on Tuesday, November 2. 

The trio had been filming scenes for the soap in St Osyth last week. 

A spokesman for the restaurant in St John's Street said: "They were very nice, and our staff are EastEnders fans so were delighted to serve them.

"The chefs were unaware they were in there until they were leaving but were told Steve McFadden is a real foodie and absolutely loved his meal, so they were pleased.  

"We like to give them privacy so they could eat without being disturbed and fellow diners respected this too and left them alone but it was very exciting to have them there."

