People sitting in the sunshine enjoying a drink at the Kitchener Arms bar coach at the Middy. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The 2022 season on Suffolk's only standard gauge steam railway has got underway with a visit from the Easter Bunny and two unusual locomotives in action.

John Hale and Sonny waiting at the station to have a ride on a steam train at the Mid Suffolk Light Railway Easter event - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway is holding its Easter Steam up on Sunday and Monday giving visitors their first chance to see steam in action on the line this year - and volunteers are confident that problems with coal supplies will not affect the line.

Across the country steam lines are concerned that they might struggle to keep on operating a full service over the year.

Two of the line's smaller engines were in operation for the Easter event. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The last Welsh coal producer ceased operation at the end of last year - and the main alternative source for the grade of coal needed by steam locomotives was Russia or Kazakhstan.

Sanctions on Russia mean that is unavailable and the only economic way of getting Kazakh coal to the west is through Russia - and that route is also shut.

Now railways will have to look at other sources including Colombia or Australia - but the cost of shipping coal from those countries is very high.

John Reeve from the Middy said that had more than enough coal to last the season - it only uses relatively small locomotives which do not use as much as the large engines seen on some lines.

At Easter the work was shared by the railway's steam tram engine and a steam shunter.

Nigel Pulham manning the diesel engine which is assisting the steam loco - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The first day of the special event attracted dozens of visitors keen to take advantage of the fine weather.

Mr Reeve said the combination of the two small locomotives provided a good start to the season - but the volunteers were still waiting to see whether they would need to hire in a traditional steam engine for the summer.

The Easter Bunny put in an appearance at the Middy. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The railway's own locomotive, 1064, is nearing the end of a long restoration - and this is a very important year for the museum.

The Middy, which ran from Haughley junction on the main line north of Stowmarket to Laxfield, closed in 1952 and a special event is due to be held in July to mark the closure and celebrate its rebirth as a museum over the last 20 years.