The first ever Easter egg hunt for pooches is heading to Suffolk.

The Suffolk based natural pet business, World of Pets, is hosting its first ever ‘Dog Easter Egg Hunt”.

The event will take place at Swann’s Nursery in Woodbridge on Saturday, April 20 with a morning and afternoon session to really put your dogs noses to work.

A spokesman for World of Pets, which has shops in Lowestoft and Woodbridge, said: “The event is an excellent form of mental stimulation as the dogs have to use their noses to hunt out the eggs, which will be filled with food and treats from high value brand Meatlove.”

There are 35 tickets for both the 10am and 12pm events - which includes dog and owner access for just £2.

The winner’s of each hunt will receive an Easter hamper, which will include Easter themed products like Wilsons lamb and Ziwipeak lamb food for dogs.

Organisers hope that should the day be a success it will become an annual occasion for dog-lovers across Suffolk.

The spokesman added: “We are currently in the process of getting the field decorated and making up the hampers and we are super excited to be holding our first ever Easter theme event.”

Children are welcome to attend the event and there will be free parking available on site.

