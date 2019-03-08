Sunny

Important Easter arrivals at Colchester Zoo

PUBLISHED: 20:00 18 April 2019

The sweet red river hog piglets don't yet have a name Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

The sweet red river hog piglets don't yet have a name Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

COLCHESTER ZOO

A zoo in Essex is celebrating the birth of two adorable red river hog piglets.

The newborns will be getting a lot of attention at Colchester Zoo over the Easter Holidays Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

You might expect to be seeing pictures of newborn lambs and fluffy chicks this Easter but thanks to Colchester Zoo we have something a bit different for you.

Take at look at these pictures of the newborn red river hogs enjoying the sunshine.

Born on April 7 to first-time parents, Charlie and Piggles Junior, the cute piglets are as yet unnamed.

Staff at the zoo say: “The duo have been doing extremely well with both parents being very attentive.”

If you are heading to Colchester Zoo over the Easter Holidays see if you can spot the new arrivals Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Dad to the piglets, Piggles Jr, arrived at the zoo from Oklahoma in 2017. The zoo say: “This makes these newborns particularly important as the birth has introduced a completely new blood line to the breeding programme.”

If you are visiting Colchester Zoo over the Easter break you will find the new red river hog piglets in their enclosure in the Edge of Africa area.

Let us know if you have any name suggestions for the piglets on the East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page.











































