Crews battle fire at landfill site for more than six hours

Essex Fire and Rescue were at the scene in Stanway for more than six hours Picture: NICK BUTCHER Archant © 2018

A huge fire broke out at an industrial site in Stanway yesterday – with six crews working on the site to extinguish the blaze for most of the day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of the fire in Warren Lane, Stanway at 11am on bank holiday Monday.

On arrival, crews confirmed that there was a fire at an industrial site, approximately 50 metres by 20 metres in size.

Due to the remote location of the incident, a water bowser (a specialist fire vehicle with a large tank of water) was requested so the firefighters could have a good supply of water to extinguish the fire as well as an off-road vehicle.

Engines from Colchester, Wivenhoe, Coggeshall, Halstead and Manningtree were sent to the scene and firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze for the duration of the day.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews made steady progress to extinguish the fire using site machinery to move the rubbish and extinguish hot spots.”

Crews left the scene of the fire at 7pm after working to make the scene safe and leaving it in the care of the site owner.

Firefighters will revisit the site this morning.