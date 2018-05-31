E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Crews battle fire at landfill site for more than six hours

PUBLISHED: 08:17 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 14 April 2020

Essex Fire and Rescue were at the scene in Stanway for more than six hours Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Essex Fire and Rescue were at the scene in Stanway for more than six hours Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A huge fire broke out at an industrial site in Stanway yesterday – with six crews working on the site to extinguish the blaze for most of the day.

Firefighters from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of the fire in Warren Lane, Stanway at 11am on bank holiday Monday.

On arrival, crews confirmed that there was a fire at an industrial site, approximately 50 metres by 20 metres in size.

Due to the remote location of the incident, a water bowser (a specialist fire vehicle with a large tank of water) was requested so the firefighters could have a good supply of water to extinguish the fire as well as an off-road vehicle.

Engines from Colchester, Wivenhoe, Coggeshall, Halstead and Manningtree were sent to the scene and firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze for the duration of the day.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews made steady progress to extinguish the fire using site machinery to move the rubbish and extinguish hot spots.”

Crews left the scene of the fire at 7pm after working to make the scene safe and leaving it in the care of the site owner.

Firefighters will revisit the site this morning.

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

