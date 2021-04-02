Gallery
Children discover Easter trails at National Trust sites
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
National Trusts sites in Suffolk are hosting Easter egg trails throughout the school holidays so children can enjoy the traditional ritual in a Covid-secure way.
The family-friendly trails are being run at Ickworth House, Flatford Mill and Sutton Hoo - the location for the Netflix hit The Dig - until April 11.
There are fun activities to do along the way, and those who complete the trails are offered a chocolate reward.
Easter packs cost £3 and can be purchased on arrival but tickets for all National Trust sites must be booked in advance to ensure social distancing rules can be adhered to.
The grounds of the various sites around Suffolk have now reopened but the properties and shops remain closed, while the cafes are operating take-away only services.
If you are hosting your own Easter egg hunt at home this year please send us pictures for our gallery - pictures can be emailed here