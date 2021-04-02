Gallery

Published: 4:54 PM April 2, 2021

Families are hinting for the clues in the Easter trail at Ickworth House near Bury St Edmunds this weekend - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

National Trusts sites in Suffolk are hosting Easter egg trails throughout the school holidays so children can enjoy the traditional ritual in a Covid-secure way.

Easter egg trail packs cost £3 and can be purchased on arrival at Ickworth House - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The family-friendly trails are being run at Ickworth House, Flatford Mill and Sutton Hoo - the location for the Netflix hit The Dig - until April 11.

There are fun activities to do along the way, and those who complete the trails are offered a chocolate reward.

The trail at Ickworth is similar to the ones on offer at other National Trust sites including Flatford Mill and Sutton Hoo - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Easter packs cost £3 and can be purchased on arrival but tickets for all National Trust sites must be booked in advance to ensure social distancing rules can be adhered to.

All the family can take part in the Easter trails, and they are perfect for keeping children entertained as you tour the stunning grounds of Suffolk's National Trust properties - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The grounds of the various sites around Suffolk have now reopened but the properties and shops remain closed, while the cafes are operating take-away only services.

Ickworth House remains closed in line with Covid restrictions but the grounds are open for pre-booked visits - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

If you are hosting your own Easter egg hunt at home this year please send us pictures for our gallery - pictures can be emailed here





Restrictions have been relaxed allowing two families to meet at Ickworth and complete the Easter trail together - Credit: Victoria Pertusa



