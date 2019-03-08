Suffolk to be warm and sunny on Easter Sunday

Felixstowe beach on the Easter weekend.Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

Suffolk is set to see another day of sun and blue skies on Easter Sunday as temperatures creep into the mid-twenties.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Much like Good Friday, today is forecasted to see clear skies with temperatures comfortably passing 20C.

On Saturday, the region saw highs of 24C near the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border and thousands of families and friends ventured out to their local beach or beer garden to soak up the sun.

The good weather is set to continue onto bank holiday Monday although an easterly wind will mean that temperatures will be a little cooler.

Phil Garner, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “It looks like Sunday will continue in a similar fashion to the past two days.

“It will be warm and dry with clear skies.

“Further inland, the temperatures will again reach highs of 24C to 25C but an easterly wind will keep coastal regions slightly cooler.

“On Monday there will be a little more high cloud around and some mist around the coastline but it will be dry and warm again.”