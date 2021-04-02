Test your knowledge with our fun spring and Easter quiz
Test your knowledge this Easter weekend with our seasonal quiz - how many questions can you crack?
Round 1 - General spring knowledge
1. What is the full name of the first day of spring?
2. When was the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere?
3. Traditionally what is spring said to represent?
4. When does spring start for Australians?
5. Day and night are exactly the same length on the first day of spring? True or false
6. Do clocks go forward or backwards in spring?
7. What is the proper name for a baby rabbit?
8. What kinds of trees do visitors travel hundreds of miles to see in Japan in spring time?
9. According to the NFU what spring flower does the UK produce 90% of the world's stock of
10. Finish the saying; "April showers bring May _"
Round 2 - Everything Easter
11. What's the earliest date that Easter can be marked?
12. How many Creme eggs are made each year?
13. From which country is the Easter Bunny said to originate from?
14. When were the first chocolate eggs made? 17, 18th or 19th century?
15.What food is traditionally eaten by Christians on Good Friday?
16. In America tiny marshmallow birds known as Peeps are enjoyed, particularly at Easter, but how many do they eat? 1 million, 1.5 million or 2 million?
17. By what time on Easter Sunday has the average child eaten their first Easter egg?
18. The tallest Easter egg ever was made in Italy. But how tall was it? 10.39m, 14.39m or 17.39m?
19. Which chocolate maker produced the UK's first Easter egg?
20. Which part of a chocolate bunny is commonly eaten first?
Round 3 - Unscramble the chocolate
For the next 10 questions you need to unscramble these chocolate bars which were rate the UK's favourite in a poll by the British Heart Foundation.
21. csrnksei (1 word)
22. ulimdibdyyakarrc (3 words)
23. xalgya (1 word)
24. uyobtn (1 word)
25. tkkiat (2 words)
26. wxti(1 word)
27. wrlti (1 word)
28. pasiw (1 word)
29. sabarmr (2 words)
30. kalef (1 word)
Round 4 - Suffolk spring names
For the next round we've found five spring and Easter themed road names in Suffolk and made up five others. Which are which?
31. Spring Road, Bury St Edmunds.
32. Hop Street, Ipswich
33. Chick Crescent, Stowmarket
34. Church Street, Southwold
35. Cross Close, Haverhill
36. Egg Farm Lane, Aldeburgh
37. Cherry Blossom Road, Woodbridge
38. Daffodil Close, Ipswich
39. Lambseth Street, Eye
40. Chocolate Works Road, Needham Market
Answers
1. Vernal equinox
2. March 20
3. Birth or rebirth
4. September 1
5. True
6. Forwards
7. Kitten
8.Cherry blossom
9. Daffodils
10. Flowers
11. March 22
12. 500 million
13. Germany
14. 19th century
15. Fish
16. 1.5 million
17. 11am
18. 10.39m
19. Fry's
20. Ears
21. Snickers
22. Cadbury Dairy Milk
23. Galaxy
24. Bounty
25. Kit Kat
26. Twix
27. Twirl
28. Wispa
29. Mars Bar
30. Flake
31. Real
32. Made up
33. Made up
34. Real
35. Real
36. Made up
37. Made up
38. Real
39. Real
40. Made up