Can you spot yourself at Suffolk college's Big Day Out?

Hannah and Lottie Banyard try out a painting challenge Picture: CONTRIBUTED CONTRIBUTED

A family fun day at Easton and Otley College attracted more than 1,000 visitors - can you see yourself in this gallery of pictures?

The Evans Family Picture: CONTRIBUTED The Evans Family Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The agricultural college - which has a campus in Otley, just north of Ipswich - holds the day every year with a series of 'have a go' activities for people to try out.

For example animal studies offered people the chance to face their fears by handling creepy crawlies, while the construction department gave youngsters the chance to try out painting and bricklaying challenges.

Zara Jane Ellis facing her fears Picture: CONTRIBUTED Zara Jane Ellis facing her fears Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Live music was provided by Aartwork and organisations such as Wetheringsett Primary School. The East of England Ambulance Service also came along to promote various projects.

Sally Marriott, from Clopton, said at the event on Saturday, June 15, said: "There are some amazing opportunities (at the college) for people of all ages."

Ella and Digby Chacksfield Picture: JOHN NICE Ella and Digby Chacksfield Picture: JOHN NICE

Organiser Adele Wyse added: "There was a lovely relaxed atmosphere and I'd like to thank staff, stall holders and all the visitors who came along to support our Big Day Out.

"It was a great opportunity for everyone to see some of the great work that we do and find out about the courses that we offer whilst having fun at the same time."

Organiser Adele Wyse with staff member Penny Rudland Picture: JOHN NICE Organiser Adele Wyse with staff member Penny Rudland Picture: JOHN NICE

Wetheringsett Primary school who were promoting their campaign to enjoy the outdoors more Picture: JOHN NICE Wetheringsett Primary school who were promoting their campaign to enjoy the outdoors more Picture: JOHN NICE

Linda Goodyear and Jenny Ironman with Bella and Lilli Goodyear Picture: JOHN NICE Linda Goodyear and Jenny Ironman with Bella and Lilli Goodyear Picture: JOHN NICE

The Marriott family enjoying the Big Day Out Picture: JOHN NICE The Marriott family enjoying the Big Day Out Picture: JOHN NICE

Wquine technicians Katherine Mcleod and Enya Pearson Picture: JOHN NICE Wquine technicians Katherine Mcleod and Enya Pearson Picture: JOHN NICE

Visitor to the BDO (forrest) getting his face painted Picture: CONTRIBUTED Visitor to the BDO (forrest) getting his face painted Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Donna Blyth and Bethany Whitelegg Picture: CONTRIBUTED Donna Blyth and Bethany Whitelegg Picture: CONTRIBUTED

