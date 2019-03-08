Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Can you spot yourself at Suffolk college's Big Day Out?

PUBLISHED: 12:14 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 16 June 2019

Hannah and Lottie Banyard try out a painting challenge Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Hannah and Lottie Banyard try out a painting challenge Picture: CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

A family fun day at Easton and Otley College attracted more than 1,000 visitors - can you see yourself in this gallery of pictures?

The Evans Family Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe Evans Family Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The agricultural college - which has a campus in Otley, just north of Ipswich - holds the day every year with a series of 'have a go' activities for people to try out.

For example animal studies offered people the chance to face their fears by handling creepy crawlies, while the construction department gave youngsters the chance to try out painting and bricklaying challenges.

Zara Jane Ellis facing her fears Picture: CONTRIBUTEDZara Jane Ellis facing her fears Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Live music was provided by Aartwork and organisations such as Wetheringsett Primary School. The East of England Ambulance Service also came along to promote various projects.

Sally Marriott, from Clopton, said at the event on Saturday, June 15, said: "There are some amazing opportunities (at the college) for people of all ages."

Ella and Digby Chacksfield Picture: JOHN NICEElla and Digby Chacksfield Picture: JOHN NICE

Organiser Adele Wyse added: "There was a lovely relaxed atmosphere and I'd like to thank staff, stall holders and all the visitors who came along to support our Big Day Out.

"It was a great opportunity for everyone to see some of the great work that we do and find out about the courses that we offer whilst having fun at the same time."

Organiser Adele Wyse with staff member Penny Rudland Picture: JOHN NICEOrganiser Adele Wyse with staff member Penny Rudland Picture: JOHN NICE

Wetheringsett Primary school who were promoting their campaign to enjoy the outdoors more Picture: JOHN NICEWetheringsett Primary school who were promoting their campaign to enjoy the outdoors more Picture: JOHN NICE

Linda Goodyear and Jenny Ironman with Bella and Lilli Goodyear Picture: JOHN NICELinda Goodyear and Jenny Ironman with Bella and Lilli Goodyear Picture: JOHN NICE

The Marriott family enjoying the Big Day Out Picture: JOHN NICEThe Marriott family enjoying the Big Day Out Picture: JOHN NICE

Wquine technicians Katherine Mcleod and Enya Pearson Picture: JOHN NICEWquine technicians Katherine Mcleod and Enya Pearson Picture: JOHN NICE

Visitor to the BDO (forrest) getting his face painted Picture: CONTRIBUTEDVisitor to the BDO (forrest) getting his face painted Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Donna Blyth and Bethany Whitelegg Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDonna Blyth and Bethany Whitelegg Picture: CONTRIBUTED

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Can you spot yourself at Suffolk college’s Big Day Out?

Hannah and Lottie Banyard try out a painting challenge Picture: CONTRIBUTED

King’s Lynn Stars v Ipswich Witches... Big meeting preview

Krystian Pieszczek (red helmet) and Ty Proctor bumping elbows on the way from the tapes when Lynn and Ipswich met at Foxhall earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Spotlight on Ipswich, Sizewell and Clacton Seafront parkruns

Around the big tree during Saturday's Ipswich parkrun in Chantry Park. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Not just ‘policing on the cheap’: chief constable defends use of volunteers

Suffolk's new Chief Constable Steve Jupp. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suspended sentence for Stanton man convicted of sex offences

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists