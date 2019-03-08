Can you spot yourself at Suffolk college's Big Day Out?
PUBLISHED: 12:14 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 16 June 2019
CONTRIBUTED
A family fun day at Easton and Otley College attracted more than 1,000 visitors - can you see yourself in this gallery of pictures?
The agricultural college - which has a campus in Otley, just north of Ipswich - holds the day every year with a series of 'have a go' activities for people to try out.
For example animal studies offered people the chance to face their fears by handling creepy crawlies, while the construction department gave youngsters the chance to try out painting and bricklaying challenges.
Live music was provided by Aartwork and organisations such as Wetheringsett Primary School. The East of England Ambulance Service also came along to promote various projects.
Sally Marriott, from Clopton, said at the event on Saturday, June 15, said: "There are some amazing opportunities (at the college) for people of all ages."
Organiser Adele Wyse added: "There was a lovely relaxed atmosphere and I'd like to thank staff, stall holders and all the visitors who came along to support our Big Day Out.
"It was a great opportunity for everyone to see some of the great work that we do and find out about the courses that we offer whilst having fun at the same time."