Student hoping to get her paws on top prize at Crufts

Easton and Otley student Tye and her pet Rosa getting ready for Crufts 2019 Picture: JOHN NICE JOHN NICE

An 18-year-old from Suffolk is looking to unleash her talent and make judges sit up and take notice during one of the world’s top dog shows.

Easton and Otley College student Tye Kitchen is travelling to Birmingham next month – and has set her sights on a top prize at Crufts.

The teenager, from East Bergholt, has taken part in dog shows for the last four years and is hoping for success with her pup Rosa.

“Potentially I could win one of the big prizes,” she said.

“And I might be on the telly. There will be over a million people watching on the telly – which fills me with both fear and excitement.

Tye will be taking part in two classes called the Young Kennel Club (YKC) stakes and handling and if she is successful in these events – she could potentially qualify for some of the big awards such as ‘best in show’.

She added: “You have to put lots of work into this and I train with my dog up to three times a week – sometimes more.

“I got involved with the Kennel Club and things have really taken off.

“I really like the culture of the shows.

“I’ve met lots of new people and many wonderful friends. It has also given me so much confidence.”

When Tye leaves college, she wants to work with dogs in some capacity.

“I’ve always loved dogs,” said the 18-year-old.

“Some people think they can’t understand you – but I really believe that they can.

“Their eyes give it away – they know what we are on about and vice versa.”

Kate Knight, assistant curriculum quality manager for the college, said, “Tye is a great student. She is very dedicated and a credit to the college. We wish her well at Crufts.

“It’s going to be a proud moment to see one of our students compete on a national stage.

“We are backing her all the way.”