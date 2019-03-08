Everything from sheep to segways at college's Big Day Out

Visitors to an annual family fun day can expect to see everything from sheep to Segways via farming and face painting.

The occasion called the "Big Day Out" is taking place at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College on Saturday, June 15 between 10am and 4pm.

Other attractions will include live music, children's entertainment and attendees can also face their fears by holding snakes or spiders in the animal studies centre.

Last year around 1,000 guests attended an event that is free to enter - although vehicles will be charged £5.00 to reside in the car park.

Organiser from Easton and Otley, Adele Wyse, said: "The idea of the Big Day Out is for people to come along and have fun with the family.

"It will also be a chance for attendees to get a feel for the vast array of courses that we teach at our Otley campus.

"Every department will be offering 'have a go' activities for people to try out as they wander around our relaxed and spacious Otley campus."