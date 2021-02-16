Pancake Day: How to make the perfect pancake mix
Published: 11:30 AM February 16, 2021
- Credit: Katja Bainbridge
Today is one of the most delicious days of the year - Pancake Day.
While pancakes might seem like an easy treat to prepare and make, a lot of people don't always get it right - especially when flipping it in the pan.
If you don't want to cheat by using a pre-made mix, follow this simple recipe to make 12 pancakes for your family this Pancake Day.
Ingredients
- 100g plain flour
- 300ml milk
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon sunflower or vegetable oil
You may also want to watch:
Method
- Put the flour, milk, eggs and sunflower/vegetable oil into a bowl and whisk until it makes a smooth batter
- Set a medium-sized frying pan over a medium heat
- When the pan is warm, cook the pancakes on each side for around 1 minute until they are golden - flip optional
- Serve with your favourite fillings
Most Read
- 1 Flares let off as Blue Action group protest at Playford Road
- 2 Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop
- 3 Winter storms unearth potential 18th century shipwreck on Suffolk coast
- 4 Plea to let Sir Antony Gormley sculptures stay on Suffolk beach
- 5 'Kind and beautiful soul' - tributes paid to caring Ipswich doctor
- 6 Two arrests after politically-inspired graffiti attack on Ipswich Borough Council
- 7 How Covid rates have changed in Suffolk since the start of lockdown
- 8 Off-duty police officer finds £20k cannabis while house-hunting
- 9 A full debut? Keeper switch? Will the diamond be polished? - Ipswich v Northampton preview
- 10 What it's like living with OCD during a pandemic
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus