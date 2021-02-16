News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Pancake Day: How to make the perfect pancake mix

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:30 AM February 16, 2021   
Today is one of the most delicious days of the year - Pancake Day.

While pancakes might seem like an easy treat to prepare and make, a lot of people don't always get it right - especially when flipping it in the pan.

If you don't want to cheat by using a pre-made mix, follow this simple recipe to make 12 pancakes for your family this Pancake Day.

Ingredients

  • 100g plain flour
  • 300ml milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon sunflower or vegetable oil

Method

  1. Put the flour, milk, eggs and sunflower/vegetable oil into a bowl and whisk until it makes a smooth batter
  2. Set a medium-sized frying pan over a medium heat
  3. When the pan is warm, cook the pancakes on each side for around 1 minute until they are golden - flip optional
  4. Serve with your favourite fillings

