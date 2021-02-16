Pancake Day: How to make the perfect pancake mix

Published: 11:30 AM February 16, 2021

Shrove Tuesday, commonly known as Pancake Day, is upon us - Credit: Katja Bainbridge

Today is one of the most delicious days of the year - Pancake Day.

While pancakes might seem like an easy treat to prepare and make, a lot of people don't always get it right - especially when flipping it in the pan.

If you don't want to cheat by using a pre-made mix, follow this simple recipe to make 12 pancakes for your family this Pancake Day.

Ingredients

100g plain flour

300ml milk

2 eggs

1 tablespoon sunflower or vegetable oil

You may also want to watch:

Method