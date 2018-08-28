Partly Cloudy

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 08:18 25 November 2018

Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A new “super-budget” hotel offering rooms as cheap as £9.99 a night is set to open at the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre.

There will be 94 rooms at the hotel in Ipswich town centre. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTThere will be 94 rooms at the hotel in Ipswich town centre. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

easyHotel has invested £4million into the Grade II listed building, which was originally set to open in 2017, but their website claims the business will open its doors this year.

The easyHotel sign was recently put up at the front of the property; however, work is still underway to convert the space into a 94-room hotel on Northgate Street.

Previously the premises has had a variety of uses, such as a stationers, a toy shop and a car showroom before it was turned into a popular nightclub.

easyHotels is owned by easyJet airline, which offers budget trips in more than 30 countries.

The company agreed a 999-year lease on part of the ground floor of the Ipswich property for use as a coffee outlet.

The branding of the new coffee shop has not been disclosed but three major chains each already have a presence nearby – Starbucks within the former Great White Horse hotel on the corner of Tavern Street and Northgate Street, Costa just opposite on the corner of Carr Street, and Caffe Nero on the corner of Upper Brook Street and Buttermarket.

Guy Parsons, chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted to be investing in the vibrant cultural centre of Ipswich which is a gateway to the UK’s highly popular east coast. We expect to benefit from growing local business and tourism in the area as we extend our owned brand presence in the UK.”

Although the official opening has not yet been announced, rooms are available to book on easyHotels website from Friday, January 18 onwards at £9.99 a room.

Further details of the hotel’s opening will be announced in due course.

