E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Iconic railway museum ‘hit hard’ by crisis reopens

PUBLISHED: 16:51 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 31 July 2020

The East Anglian Railway Museum has warned its future is uncertain amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: EAST ANGLIAN RAILWAY MUSEUM

The East Anglian Railway Museum has warned its future is uncertain amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: EAST ANGLIAN RAILWAY MUSEUM

Archant

The popular East Anglian Railway Museum, which provides a living record of the region’s transport history, has reopened after being “hit hard” by the Covid-19 crisis.

The N7 outside the Restoration Shed at the East Anglian Railway Museum. The museu has reopened following coronavirus. Picture: DAVID REEVEThe N7 outside the Restoration Shed at the East Anglian Railway Museum. The museu has reopened following coronavirus. Picture: DAVID REEVE

The volunteer-run facility, near the Chappel viaduct over the A1124 at Chappel station, near Colchester, has been dedicated to preserving the area’s train heritage for the past 25 years.

However, the coronavirus lockdown meant that a packed season of steam and diesel event had to be postponed or cancelled, along with many of its major fundraising events.

MORE: ‘Crisis has hit hard’ - future ‘uncertain’ for iconic East Anglian Railway Museum

These include the popular August Thomas The Tank Engine Adventures and the September Chappel Beer Festival, which is attended by thousands.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the site, which had been enjoying a rise in visitor numbers, said at the time: “The museum is a registered charity and relies heavily on income from events, annual memberships, ticket sales, visitor spend in the shop and cafe as well as railway experience courses and donations.

“The crisis has hit hard and their future is uncertain.”

However, the museum has now reopened for the first weekend of August, with people able to tour the static displays as well as enjoy refreshments in the cafe.

Access is restricted to some buildings and opening times are currently limited to Fridays, Saturday and Sundays only.

It is also hoped some smaller scale events can be held in the future.

More information and advanced ticketing for museum viewing can be found at the East Anglian Railway Museum website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Man denies murdering Suffolk mother-of-two

Suffolk police launched a murder inquiry after the death of Clare Nash in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Go-ahead for 18 new flats in Ipswich despite space concerns

The site in Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich, where the flats are planned Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Hopes rise for future of RAF Mildenhall as hundreds of US airmen to remain at base

RAF Mildenhall - an American base since 1959 and scheduled to close from 2027. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Clacton man among three charged in multi-million pound drug trafficking investigation

Three people have been charged in connection with drug trafficking offences Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY