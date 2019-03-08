Thunderstorms

PUBLISHED: 18:44 25 April 2019

Jennie Debenham and Jonathan Halls owners of vegan cafe, Hullabaloo are up for an award at the EAT Suffolk Food & Drink awards 2019. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jennie Debenham and Jonathan Halls owners of vegan cafe, Hullabaloo are up for an award at the EAT Suffolk Food & Drink awards 2019. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Make sure your tastebuds are ready and raring to go as the final countdown gets underway for Suffolk’s hottest food and drink awards.

In just a few days time, those flying high in the Suffolk food scene will come together to celebrate the very best of the county's food and drink industry.

From classic country pubs and farms and to modern vegan cafes, the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards aim to support and champion local businesses and produce.

On Monday evening, the very best in the industry will attend a glittering black tie dinner at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, where this year's winners will be announced.

Eat Suffolk editor, Charlotte Smith-Jarvis, said: “These awards are one of the highlights of the Suffolk foodie scene and are a wonderful way for us to not only honour some of the county's best-loved chefs and food businesses, but for us to also discover and shine a light on new or lesser-known talent, as recommended by readers of the EADT and Suffolk Magazine.

“As ever, a huge thank you to each and every one of our category sponsors, including our longtime headline sponsor the East of England Co-op, which shares the Eat passion for supporting, nurturing and shouting about local producers in the region.

“We would also like to thank Milsom's for hosting the occasion for us. And a big thankyou also to our judges for the many hours they have put into the process.”

During the evening make sure to keep an eye on Twitter and Facebook for #suffolkFADA where the winners will be announced live.

A full list of winners will also be published in the East Anglian Daily Times on Tuesday, April 30.

The full list of the finalists and sponsors for each category can be found here.

