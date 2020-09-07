E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Live: Follow us around Suffolk as we announce the winners of the EAT Food and Drink Awards 2020

07 September, 2020 - 07:30
Winners of the eatsuffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 - we will be holding a remote event to mark this year's awards today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Today we will be travelling around Suffolk surprising the winners of the EAT Food and Drinks Awards 2020.

Our awards team and presenter Jayne Lindell, editor of Suffolk Magazine, will be visiting restaurants, cafes and food producers as we reveal the winners in each of our 12 categories.

This year, in partnership with our main sponsor Bidfood UK, we will be naming our Young Chef of the Year, Best Afternoon Tea, Restaurant of the Year and Pub of the Year, amongst other awards.

We will be announcing the winners live here between 9am and 5pm.

We will be visiting the winners of the EatSuffolk Food and Drink Awards from 9am todayWe will be visiting the winners of the EatSuffolk Food and Drink Awards from 9am today

