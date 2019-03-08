How these primary school pupils are going the extra mile for the environment

The Bildeston school roof will be completed in February and the positive effects will be felt by the following winter. Picture: BILDESTON PRIMARY SCHOOL Archant

Green-fingered school pupils at Bildeston Primary School have high hopes that their pilot eco project will inspire others to become more sustainable.

Work is under way at the Suffolk school to install a new roof, aimed at saving energy, as the school building is more than 50 years old and loses an estimated 80% of energy through its roof.

Lynne Golding, executive headteacher for Bildeston and Whatfield schools, said construction work should be completed by February.

She added: "It's hugely important for the children to learn about sustainability, and we encourage the children to be champions and look at their own impact on the environment.

"It is of great importance to us to be sustainable and hopefully save some money.

"This is our first big project and we have previously installed low energy light-bulbs and solar panels about five years ago which make a big difference."

The school also has a wormery, compost garden and a forest school - and has future plans to replace the old cladding on the building, alongside its single glazed windows.

Mrs Golding added: "We really are hoping that this can be a pilot for other schools in Suffolk and seeing as a lot of there are also 1950s buildings it can set a really great example."