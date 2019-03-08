Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ecologist cleared of lying about her qualifications to get a job at Suffolk firm

PUBLISHED: 10:01 11 June 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An ecologist accused of lying about her qualifications to get a job with a Suffolk company has been cleared of fraud by a jury.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was 48-year-old Elizabeth "Hetty" Wakeford, of Compton Terrace, London, who denied three offences of fraud relating to claims that she held a bat level two licence and a great crested newt licence.

She was cleared of all three offences.

Wakeford was arrested at James Blake Associates in Lavenham in March last year after it was allegedly discovered she had misled them about her qualifications.

Following her arrest Wakeford told officers she was an "accredited" person which meant that she could work under someone else's bat licence.

She said this meant she had worked with someone with a bat licence who had given her a letter enabling her to act under their licence.

"The prosecution says the defendant has never held such qualifications and the reason she held herself out to hold such qualifications was to secure positions of employment and therefore payment of salaries to which she would not have been in post for," said David Wilson, prosecuting.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard that in 2017 James Blake Associates, which specialises in landscape architecture, planning and ecology, advertised for a professional field ecologist who ideally had a bat and great crested newt licence.

Wakeford applied for the role and submitted a covering letter and CV setting out her assertion that she held both a bat and great crested newt licence, said Mr Wilson.

During an interview with the company in April 2017 Wakeford allegedly repeated the claim that she held the relevant licences.

Mr Wilson said if the owner of the company had known that Wakeford didn't hold the bat and great crested newt licences she wouldn't' have been short listed let alone given the job.

Wakeford told police that when she applied for the job at James Blake Associates she told them them she was an accredited person.

When officers told her that her CV stated that she had a bat level 2 licence and there was no mention of her being an accredited person she said this was a mistake.

During her evidence her barrister Michael Levy asked her if she had "puffed up" her qualifications to con employers into giving her a job she replied "No."

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Everything you need to know about the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019

Polly Gibbons who will be one of the headline acts at the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019 Photo: Bruce Bizenz

Mum hosts drag queen show to thank doctors who brought her son back to life

Nicola Carpenter and her son Alec who was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer. Picture: NICOLA CARPENTER

Suffolk road worries as Kier sees share price fall after profit warnings

Kier runs Suffolk Highways for the county council. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists