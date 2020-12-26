Published: 7:27 PM December 26, 2020 Updated: 7:54 PM December 26, 2020

Ed Sheeran had a Boxing Day treat for fans - a live version of his new track Afterglow - Credit: Archant

Ed Sheeran has treated fans to a live version of his new song Afterglow.

The superstar from Suffolk teased followers on Facebook by telling them to "keep an eye" on his Facebook page at 6pm today, Boxing Day.

On Monday Ed, who grew up in Framlingham and lives near the town, ended his year-long hiatus with the release of his new track Afterglow.

In the video on Facebook this evening he said: "I shot this in my studio in Suffolk just before Christmas.

"I wanted to give you all a live version of the song. Hope you like it!"

Ed premiered his new single on BBC Radio 1 on Monday morning.

He said on Instagram: "Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you.

"It's not the first single from the next album, it's just a song I love, and hope you love too.

"Enjoy! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year's. Back to dad land for me now, ciao."

The star announced last December that he was going on a break after the end of his Divide tour to "take a breather, write and read".

He pledged to return with more music - but only "when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about".







