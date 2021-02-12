News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Ed Sheeran launches business with Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 9:34 AM February 12, 2021    Updated: 11:09 AM February 12, 2021
Ed Sheeran's gigs in Ipswich next summer are certainly going to be one of the biggest events ever in

Megastar Ed Sheeran has launched an artistic business venture with music industry pal Johnny McDaid from Snow Patrol.

Suffolk singer/songwriter Ed has been working on new music during the coronavirus pandemic, releasing his single Afterglow just before Christmas.

It turns out Ed, who grew up in Framlingham and lives near the town, was also busy in the run-up to Christmas preparing for the launch of his new business, McShaid Limited.

Described on Companies House as an 'artistic creation', the firm has two directors, Ed and John McDaid.

John, or Johnny, is the guitarist in the Scottish-Northern Irish rock band Snow Patrol and boyfriend of actress Courtney Cox.

We are yet to find out more about this business collaboration, but when Ed and Johnny have partnered up musically they have seen huge success.

Johnny co-wrote several of the songs on Ed's X album - which won the Brit Award for British Album of the Year in 2015 - including hits Photograph and Bloodstream.

Ed and Johnny also worked together on the song Shape of You, which was number one in the UK for four weeks.

In December, Ed also said he is working on a new album after taking a break from his career over the course of 2020.

The musician and his wife Cherry Seaborn celebrated the birth of their baby Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August, 2020.



