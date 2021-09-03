Ed Sheeran announces name of new single which he recorded at Suffolk farm

Published: 11:58 AM September 3, 2021

Ed Sheeran has announced the name of his new single - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran has announced the name of his new single and said that he recorded it in a rented farm in Suffolk.

The Shape of You singer took to his Instagram to share the name of his new single, which is called Shivers and set to be released on Friday, September 10.

The new single comes after the Framlingham singer released his first solo song Bad Habits in June as part of his new album =.

On his Instagram post Sheeran said: "I wrote this as soon as the Divide tour ended in a rented farm in Suffolk where we had set up a studio for a couple of weeks to see what happened.

"It was written over the course of three days which is very different for me, but I felt it was too special to get wrong.

"It was originally meant to be the first single but I just didn't see a world where Bad Habits existed if it didn't come out in the summer.

"Shivers always felt more autumnal.

"I hope you like it, I bloody love it.

"The video is wild, but you'll see that next week."