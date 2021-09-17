Ed Sheeran announces three Wembley dates as part of = world tour

Published: 8:22 AM September 17, 2021 Updated: 8:43 AM September 17, 2021

Ed Sheeran has announed the first leg of his new world tour - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran has announced the first leg of his 2022 world tour which he previously said would take up the "next three years" of his life.

So far are no Suffolk dates have been announced for the mathematics tour but he will be playing Wembley Stadium for three nights on from Wednesday, June 29 to Friday, July 1.

The singer will kick-start his world tour in Cork Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Ireland on Thursday, April 28 with his first stop in England coming in Sunderland on Friday, June 4 ahead of the Wembley dates.

Tickets for the first leg will go on sale on Saturday, September 25 online with Sheeran telling his fans to "check my website for on sale times and more info".

The Framlingham singer has also been reflecting on the last 10 years of his music career, looking back on his first ever album which made him a worldwide superstar.

Since the release, the Shape of You singer has become one of the biggest artists in the world, going on to record a further three albums - with his fifth being released later this year.

As well as recording music with other huge artists, such as Beyonce, Sheeran has also become the kit sponsor for his childhood club Ipswich Town



