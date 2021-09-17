News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Ed Sheeran announces three Wembley dates as part of = world tour

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:22 AM September 17, 2021    Updated: 8:43 AM September 17, 2021
Embargoed to 0001 Saturday May 29 For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC hando

Ed Sheeran has announed the first leg of his new world tour - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran has announced the first leg of his 2022 world tour which he previously said would take up the "next three years" of his life.

So far are no Suffolk dates have been announced for the mathematics tour but he will be playing Wembley Stadium for three nights on from Wednesday, June 29 to Friday, July 1.  

The singer will kick-start his world tour in Cork Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Ireland on Thursday, April 28 with his first stop in England coming in Sunderland on Friday, June 4 ahead of the Wembley dates.

Tickets for the first leg will go on sale on Saturday, September 25 online with Sheeran telling his fans to "check my website for on sale times and more info".

The Framlingham singer has also been reflecting on the last 10 years of his music career, looking back on his first ever album which made him a worldwide superstar.

Since the release, the Shape of You singer has become one of the biggest artists in the world, going on to record a further three albums - with his fifth being released later this year.

As well as recording music with other huge artists, such as Beyonce, Sheeran has also become the kit sponsor for his childhood club Ipswich Town


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ed Sheeran
Music
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bradwell dogging site

Essex Police

Daylight dogging makes beauty spot 'no-go area'

Piers Meyler

Logo Icon
James Norwood scores to give Town an early goal.

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town beaten as young Hammers punish Blues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Alliyah Bell (left) was involved in a collision with a car in Colchester last weekend

Essex Live

'Fly high gorgeous girl' - Alliyah, 17, dies after collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon