Ed Sheeran announces break from music following record-breaking world tour

PUBLISHED: 15:04 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 24 December 2019

Ed Sheeran has announced a break away from music and social media after returning home to Suffolk following the Divide World Tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has announced a break from music following his return to the county after his record-breaking Divide World Tour.

The singer-songwriter said he has been working "non-stop" over the past two years, with his 893-day world tour seeing him travel to nearly 50 countries, performing in front of nine million fans over 260 shows.

In a message to his 32.2million followers on Instagram, Sheeran, 28, said: "Hello all. Gonna go on another break again.

"The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world.

"I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I'll be off all social media until it's time to come back.

"To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya - and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about.

"Lots of love x."

He has since changed his profile picture to the popular text speak phrase "brb" - standing for "be right back".

This is not the first time the Framlingham star has gone on a break, having previously taken a hiatus from both work and social media in 2016.

The break proved to be worthwhile, seeing him return with hits including "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill" as well as recently being named the number one artist of the decade by the Official Charts Company.

Sheeran recorded 12 number ones across the official singles and albums chart between 2010 and 2019, more than any other artist.

He has also spent the most weeks at number one across both charts over the last decade, at 79 weeks.

But his break and planned travels does not mean forgetting his Suffolk roots - with the singer announcing a new project to help young musicians in the county.

The project, called the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, aims to help under 18s in the county with grants for buying instruments, arranging lessons, rehearsals, gigs and more.

Sheeran has not yet revealed any indication of when he plans to return to music, so fans waiting for the next hit may have a long time before hearing a new record.

