Published: 8:40 AM June 11, 2021

Ed Sheeran has announced the name of his new single which is to be released in the coming weeks - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran has announced the name of his new single, which is set to be released "in a few weeks" according to the Suffolk superstar.

The Framlingham singer has confirmed the single, his first in four years, will be called Bad Habits.

The Shape of You singer revealed the name of his new single on his Instagram story last night when name was projected on the Tate Modern in London.

Sheeran spoke about the single and upcoming album during an interview at Suffolk's Snape Maltings for Radio One's Big Weekend, and said he always gets nervous when releasing new music.

"Every time I’ve released a first single from an album I’ve been nervous about it because I’m like, 'Oh, I don’t know how this is going to go,' and I like that feeling," he said.

"I like the idea of putting something out and being like, 'I don’t know how people are going to feel about this'."

It has also been revealed that Sheeran will be performing a live show at Portman Road in Ipswich, which will be streamed around the world on the social media platform Tik Tok.



















