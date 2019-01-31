Partly Cloudy

Ed Sheeran announces Ipswich support act

PUBLISHED: 13:15 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 31 January 2019

The Darkness will be joining Ed Sheeran in Chantry Park Ipswich this August. Picture: IAN BURT

The Darkness will be joining Ed Sheeran in Chantry Park Ipswich this August. Picture: IAN BURT

Archant 2018

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has revealed who will be joining him at Chantry Park this summer.

Ed Sheeran will return to Ipswich this summer with special guest. Picture: PA

Ed Sheeran will be joined by fellow Suffolk stars The Darkness when he returns to Ipswich over the August bank holiday weekend for his homecoming gigs.

The Darkness, who are from Lowestoft, will warm up the crowds on all four nights of the Framlingham singer’s Suffolk gigs. They will also appear at the shows in Leeds, which is the only other UK venue he will be playing during the tour.

The Darkness will join Ed Sheeran in Ipswich across the August bank holiday weekend. Picture: IAN BURT

Zara Larsson, James Bay and Passenger will also make special guest appearances at various times throughout his tour of Europe and South America which gets underway in February.

The Darkness, who are known for their hit I Believe In A Thing Called Love, are likely to be a big hit locally thanks to their Suffolk links.

Ed originally announced two dates for Ipswich but added a further two after the first dates sold out faster than expected.

His shows will take place on Friday, August 23, Saturday, August 24, Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26 for his homecoming shows.

Tickets are still available for some of the gigs via ticketmaster. Fans are reminded not to buy through resellers as the star has a strict policy to prevent touts selling tickets at extortionate prices and systems are likely to be in place at the gate to ensure only those who purchased the tickets are using them.

