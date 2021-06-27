News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ed Sheeran on course for 10th number one single with new song Bad Habits

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:59 PM June 27, 2021   
Ed Sheeran played four sell-out shows at Ipswich's Chantry Park in August 2019 Picture: Zakary Walt

Ed Sheeran could have his 10th number one single on Friday - Credit: Archant

Framlingham superstar Ed Sheeran is set for his 10th UK number one single with his new track Bad Habits.

The song, Sheeran's first without a collaborator since 2017, was released on Friday and was streamed 1.5million times in its first 48 hours, according to the Official Charts Company.

It looks set to displace Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U at the top of the chart.

Sheeran, who grew up in Suffolk and lives near Framlingham, performed the song during TikTok’s Euro 2020 Show from Portman Road on Friday.

Bad Habits will feature on Sheeran’s upcoming fifth studio album, which will be his first since 2019 after taking a break from music throughout last year.

The final chart by the Official Charts Company is announced weekly on Fridays.

Framlingham News

