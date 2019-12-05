LOOK: Take a rare glimpse inside Ed Sheeran's wardrobe

Oliver Miller and Daniel Page amongst some of Ed Sheeran's items that are going up for sale Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Opening the doors to Ed Sheeran's wardrobe to nose around the shirts he has worn and his still muddy trainers might seem like something fans could only dream of.

Over 400 items belonging to Ed Sheeran are going up for auction in aid of ZEST, at Bishop & Miller auctioneers in Stowmarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Over 400 items belonging to Ed Sheeran are going up for auction in aid of ZEST, at Bishop & Miller auctioneers in Stowmarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

But the Suffolk superstar's biggest supporters got the chance to do exactly that as an auctioneer showed off dozens of his personal belongings soon to be up for grabs as part of a massive sale.

The Castle on the Hill singer donated hundreds of items from his Suffolk home to the St Elizabeth Hospice shop in Framlingham ahead of his homecoming gigs in Ipswich this year.

They are to be sold off by auctioneer Bishop and Miller on Saturday, December 7.

Oliver Miller with a guitar signed by Ed Sheeran Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Oliver Miller with a guitar signed by Ed Sheeran Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

But to give people a taste of what piece of Sheeran history they could buy with as little as £20, the firm held a preview party at its auction house on Wednesday, December 4.

Charlie Debden, from the firm, said the preview - attended by fans eager to get a bit closer to their idol - "was like going into his wardrobe".

Ms Debden - whose colleagues were also on hand to give tidbits of information about particular items, such as when Ed last wore a specific shirt of pair of trainer - said: "It did feel like an extension of his wardrobe.

"A lot of the items were from his America tour and some of the shirts were bought while he was there.

"It gave people that connection with him. They have a connection with him because he's a local lad, but you can actually buy some of these items and they are not expensive."

Included in the sale is a Lowden guitar as used by Ed on tour, which is expected to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000.

However those with a little less money to hand can also buy shirts, flip-flops and a denim jacket as worn by the Supermarket Flowers singer.

Many of the clothes come from his American tour and are adorned with his name - but there are also toys, a basketball and a signed Hoax surfboard.

One pair of trainers up for sale even still has mud from when Ed last wore them.

"Ed is one if the biggest global superstars but he doesn't have to do this," said Ms Debden of the sale, which starts at 11am on Saturday.

"This is not something that is done regularly by anyone. It is really special that he is giving something to fans and he's not benefiting at all."

The auction will raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice's Zest service, designed to help young people.

Sheeran himself said after donating the items in August that he was "really pleased" to help the hospice, adding: "The care of young adults living with terminal illnesses is vital and I'm so pleased that the auction will raise both awareness and support for this important cause."

Helen Finlinson, young adult care and transition lead for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "We're immensely grateful to have the support of Bishop and Miller and the Sheeran family with another auction.

"Not only will it generate much-needed funds to support our work, but also highlights the support we provide to young adults with complex palliative care needs."

For more information, visit Bishop and Miller Auctions' website.